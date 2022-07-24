Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 101,705 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.23 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

