Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $61.73 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.