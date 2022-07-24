Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 158 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $688.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.