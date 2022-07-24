Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 5,908 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 244,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68,141.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

