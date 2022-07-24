Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HGV opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

