Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of MP stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.