Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.