Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

