Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

