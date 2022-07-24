Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $204.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

