Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $555,033.93 and $112.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032080 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
