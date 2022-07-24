Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €40.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €53.00 ($53.54) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Covestro from €43.00 ($43.43) to €42.00 ($42.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($64.65) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($56.57) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($71.72) to €60.00 ($60.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Covestro Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

