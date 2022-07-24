Cowen Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $645.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $702.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 39.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

