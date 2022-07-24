Credit Suisse Group Downgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.7 %

WEC stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

