CROAT Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $84,663.22 and $11.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 93,105,162 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

