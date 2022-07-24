Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.96.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$16.19 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

