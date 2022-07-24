CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $607,058.59 and $312,156.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.
CryptoZoon Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,856,652 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
