Cubiex Reaches Market Cap of $71,819.37 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $71,819.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded up 65.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032844 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cubiex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.