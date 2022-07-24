Cyclone Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,658.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $14,658.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $42.51 or 0.00186151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005917 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00552295 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 524% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

