Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 87.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

