DePay Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, DePay has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $421,439.25 and approximately $159.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032784 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
