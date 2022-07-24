Desjardins Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$1.15

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins to C$1.15 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Americas Silver Trading Down 2.6 %

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Americas Silver by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Americas Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

