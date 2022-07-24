Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $165.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 81,397 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 50,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

