Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

