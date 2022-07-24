DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Position Reduced by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 699,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.