Digitex Futures Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

