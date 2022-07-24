Dock Price Tops $0.0224 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Dock has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,207.60 or 0.99997011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00176223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 788,760,209 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

