DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

