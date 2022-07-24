DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Position Decreased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
DoorDash Price Performance
DoorDash stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Read More
