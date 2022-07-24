Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $630.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,115,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,126 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile



Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

