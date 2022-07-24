Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $54.04 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $54.04 million and $5.40 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

