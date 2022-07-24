Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 257,480 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6,207.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,480 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 548,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 322,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

