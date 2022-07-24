Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

