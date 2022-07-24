Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

TSM opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

