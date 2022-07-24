Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 156,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

