Elementeum (ELET) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $10,142.89 and approximately $120.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.
About Elementeum
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
