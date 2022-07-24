Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.