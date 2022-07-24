Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

