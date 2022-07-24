Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 635 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 3.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

ITW opened at $191.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

