Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 4.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

