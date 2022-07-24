Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MTB opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

