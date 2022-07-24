Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $21,166.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

