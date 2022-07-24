Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.20) to €18.50 ($18.69) in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.05) to €15.70 ($15.86) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.14) to €14.50 ($14.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.45) to €15.40 ($15.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

E opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ENI by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

