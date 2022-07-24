EOS Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $372.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,748,361 coins and its circulating supply is 995,269,630 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

