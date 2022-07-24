Ergo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $764,342.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $63.69 million and approximately $764,342.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00008757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,720.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.50 or 0.07017803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00256353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00113826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00663216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00574647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005908 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

