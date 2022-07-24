Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$2.90 target price on the stock.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

ESKYF stock opened at 1.44 on Wednesday. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of 1.22 and a 12 month high of 2.93.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

