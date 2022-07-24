Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronav Increases Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.60%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 171,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

