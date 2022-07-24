EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $15,017.49 and approximately $92,143.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00442112 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.79 or 0.02269791 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00351040 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

