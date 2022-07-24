extraDNA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $109,144.26 and approximately $33,039.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,733.76 or 1.00062728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00216039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00112257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004041 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00040293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005025 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.