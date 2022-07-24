Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $923.24 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $923.24 million and approximately $291.11 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.41 or 1.00016488 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006371 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003944 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Fantom Coin Profile
Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
